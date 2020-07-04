Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.35, approximately 10,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 15,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Price Up 1.4%
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Price Up 1.4%
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Price Up 0.5%
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Price Up 0.5%
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report