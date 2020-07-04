iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXE) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.68, 12,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 22,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

