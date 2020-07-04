iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Trading Up 1.4%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN)’s share price were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.86, approximately 907,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 874,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

