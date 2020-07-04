iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $72.89, 462,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 831,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.