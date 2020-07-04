iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Shares Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $72.89, 462,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 831,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Price Up 1.4%
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Price Up 1.4%
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Price Up 0.5%
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Price Up 0.5%
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report