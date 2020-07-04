First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NYSEARCA:LEGR) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.66, 4,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 4,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.