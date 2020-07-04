Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.24, approximately 108,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 151,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Price Up 1.4%
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Price Up 1.4%
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Price Up 0.5%
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Price Up 0.5%
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report