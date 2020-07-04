Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.81 and last traded at $54.85, 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 26,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.40.

