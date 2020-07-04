Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.10, approximately 1,011,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,489,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.