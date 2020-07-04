Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.34, 439,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 317,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Price Up 1.4%
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Price Up 1.4%
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Price Up 0.5%
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Price Up 0.5%
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report