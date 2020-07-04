First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.79 and last traded at $51.77, 460,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 946,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.74.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

