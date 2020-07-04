FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.18, approximately 6,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 17,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Price Up 1.4%
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Price Up 1.4%
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Price Up 0.5%
Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Price Up 0.5%
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ex Oil & Gas Corporate Bond ETF Trading 0.5% Higher
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.4%
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report