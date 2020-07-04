Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.32, 122,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 172,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

