Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.35 and last traded at $38.35, 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 17,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02.

