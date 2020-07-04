ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank upgraded ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America began coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

