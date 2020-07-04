Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

