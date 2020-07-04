Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.82.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

XNCR stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Xencor has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 79.39%. The business had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xencor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

