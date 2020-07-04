Relx PLC (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Relx PLC (LON:REL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,964.40 ($24.17).

REL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,189 ($26.94) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,860 ($22.89) to GBX 1,910 ($23.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($25.60) price target (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($25.84)) on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,915 ($23.57) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

REL stock opened at GBX 1,848.50 ($22.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($17.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,875.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,867.27.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

