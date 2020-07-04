Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group downgraded Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $476.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.63. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $492.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

