Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4.33 ($0.05).

PDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) price target (down previously from GBX 6 ($0.07)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Petra Diamonds to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.89 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.86 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.