Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 26.43 ($0.33).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Intu Properties alerts:

LON INTU opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.51. Intu Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 83.58 ($1.03). The stock has a market cap of $24.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Intu Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intu Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.