Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 346.13 ($4.26).

SYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 242 ($2.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Synthomer to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 325 ($4.00) in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 295.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 384.40 ($4.73).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

