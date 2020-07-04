Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.71 ($4.05).

DLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 342 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 293 ($3.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday.

DLG opened at GBX 273 ($3.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.76. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

