Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on STNG. DNB Markets downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3,767.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 79,308 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $7,116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $13.05 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $765.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.