Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP opened at $108.59 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.