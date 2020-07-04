Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.63.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.
Shares of CHKP opened at $108.59 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
