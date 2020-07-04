Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sanofi by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sanofi by 403.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sanofi by 255.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.