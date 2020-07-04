Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 45.58 ($0.56).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 32 ($0.39) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 43 ($0.53) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday.

LLOY opened at GBX 31.03 ($0.38) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 25.68 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.13.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

