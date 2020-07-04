Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aramark by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Aramark by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aramark by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Aramark by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

