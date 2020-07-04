Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,496.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,224.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,489 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,300 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRPN opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Groupon has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. Groupon had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $374.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

