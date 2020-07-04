Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 504.38 ($6.21).

VSVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 420 ($5.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 480 ($5.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of LON:VSVS opened at GBX 390 ($4.80) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 564 ($6.94). The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 386.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 410.30.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

