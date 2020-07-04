ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €8.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €8.60 ($9.66) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.00) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.90 ($5.51) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.65) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.08 ($9.08).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

