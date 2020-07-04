ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €11.00 by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($14.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.49 ($16.28).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($19.91) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($34.56).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

