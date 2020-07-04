Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Set at C$7.25 by Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) has been given a C$7.25 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMX. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

