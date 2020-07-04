Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.20 ($55.28) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($47.75) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.97 ($49.40).

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom stock opened at €41.88 ($47.06) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.42. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($28.82) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($41.99).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.