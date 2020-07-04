Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €102.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €102.00 ($114.61) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.90 ($104.38).

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock opened at €83.96 ($94.34) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €81.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.59. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($99.78).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.