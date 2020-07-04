STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €20.50 ($23.03) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($28.65) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.68 ($27.73).

STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.10). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.55.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

