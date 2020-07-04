FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

