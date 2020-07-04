Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €43.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €43.00 ($48.31) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

FP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($32.02) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC set a €39.25 ($44.10) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.06 ($43.89).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €34.64 ($38.92) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.62. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($55.43).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

