eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -1.80

Media stories about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a news sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected eBay’s ranking:

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.