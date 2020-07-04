Investors Buy High Volume of Halozyme Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 417 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 522% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

Shares of HALO opened at $28.51 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $509,010.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

