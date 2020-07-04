Illumina Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,186 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 484% compared to the typical daily volume of 888 call options.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $373.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.14. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares in the company, valued at $23,968,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $17,682,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,007 shares of company stock worth $11,948,360. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Illumina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Illumina by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

