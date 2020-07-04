Analysts Set Expectations for National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for National Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. National Bank has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $794.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $75.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Bank by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.