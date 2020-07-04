Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Overweight

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRDCY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.
OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.52.
Bridgestone Company Profile
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.
