Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Overweight

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRDCY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.25). Bridgestone had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

