Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bionomics Limited is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops drug for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer. The companys product pipeline includes BNC210, a novel and proprietary negative allosteric modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trials; BNC375, a small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cognitive impairment in alzheimers’s disease; BNC101, a monoclonal antibody that targets cancer stem cells and BNC105, a novel compound to disrupt the blood vessels. It operates primarily in Australia, France and the United States. Bionomics Limited is based in Thebarton, Australia. “

BNOEF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer in Australia, France, and the United States. It operates through Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services segments.

