Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BKRKF stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk PT Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
