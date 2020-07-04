Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BKRKF stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT
