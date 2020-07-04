Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kasikornbank Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

