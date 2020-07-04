Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to “Strong-Buy”

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

