Becle SAB de (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Becle SAB de (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BCCLF opened at $2.01 on Thursday.

About Becle SAB de

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

