BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAESY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE SYS PLC/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after buying an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

