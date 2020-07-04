BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAESY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE SYS PLC/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.87.
BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
