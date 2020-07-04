AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

ATDRY opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

