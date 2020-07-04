Liberum Capital Downgrades AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.64 on Thursday. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.